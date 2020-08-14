The Flash season 7: DC FanDome time, new details revealed







We know that The Flash season 7 is not going to be premiering until 2021, but there will be a chance to find out more details soon! The CW series will make its presence felt at an upcoming DC FanDome event next weekend, and we’ve got a better sense now of who will appear, and also what sort of information is going to be presented.

Let’s kick things off here with the date and time. The FanDome panel will happen on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time within the Hall of Heroes. Here’s what the official synopsis has to say about what’s coming:

Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach.”

As for what this particular trailer will show off, it may be some footage that was shot prior to production closing its doors this past spring. They have a little bit of footage presumably in the can, so they at least have something more to highlight about the end of the current Mirror Master saga. We’re hoping that the panel could reveal who the next Big Bad is beyond who we’ve got right now, and also tease more about what the future holds for Barry and Iris overall. Just remember for a moment here how long they’ve been apart! They deserve some sort of happiness moving forward.

In general, we do think that season 7 will be worth the wait … it’s just going to end up being a rather long one.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

