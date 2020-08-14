Perry Mason season 2: Will Tatiana Maslany return as Sister Alice?







We know already that there is going to be a Perry Mason season 2 coming to Netflix in the future — however, it remains to be seen if Tatiana Maslany will be a part of it or not.

Based on how the first season ended, you could make a case that there could be an interesting future for the Sister Alice character — but nothing was altogether guaranteed. This show is ultimately not about her, captivating as she may be. Season 1 was more of an origin story for the title character, but we do think that there’s something to be said for her evolving and becoming something totally new in the future. It could give Maslany a chance to transform — maybe not in the way that she did over on Orphan Black, but a transformation nonetheless.

Luckily, it does seem as though Tatiana herself is interested in exploring things a little bit further here. Just take a look at some of what she had to say in a new interview with Collider:

“I think it’s the first chapter … I think she’s finally working to emancipate herself from all of the things that have defined her and controlled her up until this point… she sort of becomes distilled in a way. She’s reimagined by the end of it, similarly to Perry in a very different place, devoid of all the things she knew to be true. All of the markers of her identity, her mother, the church, her faith, her connection to Emily, all of it is stripped away. And she’s, in a way, starting again.”

We know that there is going to be a good bit of time for the Perry Mason creative team to figure things out here. After all, we do not anticipate filming on the latest batch of new episodes to kick off until at least next year, and there are a lot of variables that could come into play there. Rest assured, we’re curious to see how a lot of this plays out.

