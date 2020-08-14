NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama hypes filming start date







If you didn’t see the news yesterday, NCIS season 18 is going to be back to work — and sooner rather than later. The start date has been tentatively set within early September, and we’re getting an additional sense of that now courtesy of one of the series’ stars behind the scenes.

In a new post on Instagram (see below) none other than Nick Torres himself in Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that the production now has a start date. We know that he, like everyone else within the cast and crew, has been waiting to get the show back into production. It’s just been about safety and making sure that it’s a healthy environment for everyone amidst this crisis.

If filming does in fact start in early September, it does make it feasible that we could see season 18 premiere at some point when we get around to early-to-mid November. We think it’d be a little reckless for now for CBS to schedule things before this, just because of the fact that you don’t know if there will be any filming delays and/or any other hurdles that come up over time. Let’s just be happy for now that NCIS is looking to be back to work before long — it’s been such a long hiatus already, and even if the show does look and feel different somehow, it’s better than not having any new episodes at all.

