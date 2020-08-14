When NCIS season 18, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 may start filming







For everyone out there eager to learn when NCIS season 18 and NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 could start filming, we’re happy to have answers — or at least tentative ones.

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, the flagship show could be starting production on September 9. Note, of course, that this date is tentative and could be very much subject to change. Both of these shows are going to be under very strict guidelines due to the current pandemic, and that will likely mean changes in the way that they are produced and shot. It may even change the way actors communicate with one another on-screen. SWAT is the first CBS scripted show to come back to work, and it’s been so far, so good for it. Now, NCIS may be doing what it can in order to follow along that roadmap.

As for NCIS: Los Angeles, the spin-off could be starting up on September 3. Typically this show starts filming after NCIS, but usually NCIS: Los Angeles also banks a little footage in advance in the spring. That probably isn’t going to happen this time around.

If these two shows are able to actually start filming at this time, that will mean that they could premiere at some point this fall — though we don’t want to sit here and guarantee any particular premiere date. A start in November feels the most feasible, at least for right now.

