Lucifer season 5: New details about upcoming DC FanDome panel!







Lucifer season 5 will be arriving on Netflix come August 21, and just one day after the fact, there will be a panel discussion all about the show! During DC FanDome, the chief creative voices behind the show are going to be speaking out about the series and what could be coming up … in particular when it comes to the musical episode that will air in the second half of the season.

Want some more news on Lucifer in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming up…

So what can you expect to see from the panel at FanDome? Let’s start with the early, important details. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. Pacific time in WatchVerse – Monarch, with a repeat planned at 3:15 a.m. (so in the middle of the night). Here’s the official description for what to expect:

Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of “Another One Bites the Dust” from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long. Hell yeah!

Even if you haven’t binge-watched all of the first half of the season at this point, our hope is that this panel will still be a source of some fun information — if nothing else, it should offer a reason to keep you very-much excited. You can get some more insight all about FanDome over at the link here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want to get some more information related to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







