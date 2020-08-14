Blue Bloods season 11 filming start date still MIA as CBS maps out future







We’re starting to get a sense as to when many CBS shows could start production for this fall, but there are some clear holes … and one of the biggest ones is the status of Blue Bloods season 11.

As reported last night, shows like NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles are currently set to begin production in early September, which is an encouraging sign for the future of both of these shows. However, things are a little bit less encouraging for the Tom Selleck drama. It was not included on a list of productions discussed by Deadline, which may just mean that nothing is altogether certain with it just yet. We’d love to hope that it can start in September, but there are a lot of different variables that come into play here.

The reason for optimism with the future of Blue Bloods is that the series films in New York, which is in a better place right now with the global health crisis than a lot of other states. Yet, it also still has a large cast, family-dinner scenes where social distancing typically is not a thing, and controversies surrounding modern-day policing to contend with. There’s also the issue of New York making it very hard right now for productions to have anyone wandering the streets in a fake police uniform, or carrying a fake firearm. The current restrictions would fundamentally change how Blue Bloods films altogether.

In other words, we’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach here for some time. Remember that Blue Bloods also has two series regulars who are over 70 years old, which may make them even more susceptible to the virus. There’s a lot that needs to be considered here.

