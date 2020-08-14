Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Is Keesha Smith the first person evicted?







Entering tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars, the easy consensus to draw was that Keesha Smith would be the first person out. She didn’t have the votes, and she really didn’t do a lot to campaign along the way. Pending some last-second surprise, it was hard to imagine her finding a way to stick around.

So what she able to do it? Through the first part of the show tonight, we saw a little bit of campaigning, but most of it was on the part of Kevin. We also saw the formation of a lot of different alliances. Think in terms of Memphis, Cody, Tyler, Christmas, Nicole F, and Dani (The Commission?), and then also Cody, Enzo, Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh (which has been called Connect 4 on the feeds). Alliances are bouncing all over the place.

It felt like the show got to the first eviction, so much early than we expected. Maybe a part of that has a lot to do with the fact that there wasn’t a lot of drama here. The vote was unanimous, and Keesha ends up having to say goodbye to this group very early on.

As for the interview with Julie Chen, Keesha made it clear that she was frustrated that a lot of people didn’t come to her and say that she would be going — namely, she was bummed out that Enzo and Cody didn’t say anything about her leaving the game.

Judging from the fact that Julie didn’t say anything about there being some sort of Battle Back, we have to assume that this isn’t going to happen.

