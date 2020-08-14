Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD could film in September







When are you going to see Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD back in production? We know there are questions aplenty around it, and for good reason. For the past several weeks, there’s been almost zero news on the subject.

As of late, the rumors out there have indicated that the most-likely return date for production would be in September, and now there is a little bit more evidence of that very thing out there. According to a new report from SpoilerTV, filming is going to be starting up in September. There is no specific date as of yet, and maybe we’ll have a chance to learn a little bit more about that down the road.

Obviously, the reason behind the production delay has everything to do with the global pandemic that has shut down many productions all over the world. The three One Chicago series all come with their own fair share of challenges, given that they are in a city that is separate from the majority of TV shows and they often do head out to specific locations. It does makes sense that they would be able to write the health crisis into their stories, but how exactly that happens and even if that happens long-term remains to be seen. There is some sad irony here in that a recent One Chicago crossover featured all of these shows dealing with a health crisis spreading through the city.

As for whether or not a September production date means the three shows could premiere this fall, it’s possible … though we would think that this points to a start in November as opposed to the typical late September first airing. NBC probably won’t commit to anything until they start to get deeper into the action production.

