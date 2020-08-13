Is Doom Patrol new this week on HBO Max? Where is episode 10?







Are you looking for a new episode of Doom Patrol on HBO Max this weekend? If you find yourself wondering about its whereabouts, then maybe this article will serve as a way to get some insight.

Of course, let’s kick things off here by sharing the bad news: There is nothing more on the way when it comes to Doom Patrol season 2. While there was originally going to be ten episodes for this season, production was shut down early due to the health crisis — the same thing that we’ve seen for a lot of different series all across the board. Obviously, it does still stink for everyone out there who has been hoping to get more of Doom Patrol sooner rather than later … especially since we don’t even know if the series is coming back for another season or not as of yet.

For the time being, the big mystery we’re all left with is whether or not HBO Max/DC Universe will pick up another season of TV’s craziest superhero show. Odds are, it will turn into an HBO Max exclusive if it comes back, given that DC Universe has been slowly losing a lot of their original shows. There’s a big case to be made for more here given that this is such a fun program that allows for a lot of imaginative storytelling — it’s funny and daring in a way that very few are, and the performances across the board are great.

We do anticipate that a more formal decision is going to be made over the next few months … but we’re going to have to be patient. One of the things that we’ve come to realize amidst the current health crisis is that everyone is taking their time on pretty much everything. Given that filming can’t start for a while, there’s no reason to hurry.

