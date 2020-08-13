Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 10: Vinny’s blast from the past







Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 10 is set to arrive on MTV tonight, and while there Vinny is going to see a significant part of his past step right back to the forefront. Shockingly, it has a thing or two to do with what happened the last time he was in Miami on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Remember Olivia? It’s understandable if you don’t. She works in bottle service and she was someone who caught Vinny’s eye when he was there last time — and it led to some trouble in his then-relationship. (That’s at least according to Pauly D.) Now, she is back around again since she just so happens to be at the same place Vinny and the rest of the cast are at … and that spells some trouble for his relationship with Maria.

Are Vinny and Maria in some super-serious place at the moment? Hardly, but we don’t exactly think that Maria is a big fan of a woman being around Vinny who is clearly interested in him. That’s the sort of thing that could cause some conflict, depending on where things go and how long this relationship ends up lasting.

Beyond what is going on with Vinny and Maria, we also know at the moment that things are sailing along rather smoothly with Pauly D and Nikki … or at least that is how it seems to be on the surface. The problem that seems to exist here is the same one that always has. We think that it’s pretty clear that they are into each other, but at the same time there could be a thing or two that ends up holding them back. Maybe it’s that Nikki seems to be more into him in the end than vice-versa.

