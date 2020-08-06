Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Are Vinny, Maria in trouble?







As we move into Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 10 next week, relationship drama is going to take center stage. How could it not?

Let’s face it — the moment that this show was brought on the air, MTV was probably hoping to see some hookups and breakups involving Pauly D or Vinny and some of the women. Why in the world wouldn’t they want some of that? We are talking here about the real appeal of the first season of the show. As of late, that has manifested itself in the form of Vinny getting closer to Maria, while Pauly has spent some time with Nikki. We’ve never felt like either one of these pairings is going to be destined to last a long time, but we also know that they’re all having fun amidst some crazy locales and a party environment. That environment can cause things to heat up quickly and make something that wasn’t supposed to be serious turn into something that is very-much so.

Basically, things are gonna get crazy, and it seems like situations could interfere with everything that Pauly and Vinny both have going on in the near future. For some other details, be sure to check out the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

As Pauly gets ready for the biggest gig of his career, he has a tough conversation with Nikki that could change their relationship forever. Things get tense when another woman tries to get in between Vinny and Maria.

By the end of this episode, these relationships may not be what they were … and given all of the history that is already there involving some of them, we could get to a point here the cup starts to boil over a little bit.

