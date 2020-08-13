Stargirl season 2: Series boss address move to The CW, concerns







As we prepare for Stargirl season 2 to arrive on The CW next year, we understand already that there are a lot of questions. One of the biggest ones, of course, has to do with the move over to the aforementioned network. Sure, the DC Comics adaptation aired on The CW this year, but it was created as a DC Universe series. There has been concern that the show’s new, permanent home would mean a smaller budget or some other significant changes — including a move from Atlanta (where season 1 was filmed) to Vancouver, where much of the Arrowverse is filmed save for the largely-independent Black Lightning.

Yet, showrunner Geoff Johns confirmed in a new interview with TVLine that Stargirl is going to stay in Atlanta, and while he did not address some of the budgetary concerns directly, he made it clear that he is confident in the plan that has been established:

Startup costs are always the most expensive, obviously — the building and testing, and a lot of that we’ve already done. We have some new things to get into, which is exciting, but we wouldn’t do Season 2 if we didn’t think we could make it as good as Season 1, but different. We’re going to explore different story, different thematics, different avenues for the characters. We’re all working incredibly hard on this because we’re so proud of Season 1, and we want Season 2 to be even better. That’s our goal, nothing less.

We do think villains like Shade and Eclipso are not going to be altogether cheap to product, but with some clever ideas the show may be able to figure it out. We’re of course concerned about the size of the cast, but there have probably been talks all

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl, including further thoughts about the finale

What do you want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 2?

Do you think the CW move will hurt the show to some degree? Be sure to share in the attached comments, and remember to stick around to get some more news on the show. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







