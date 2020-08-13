Tough as Nails episode 7 preview: Firefighter training time







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Tough as Nails episode 7? Well, at the core of this episode is training — firefighter training, anyway. This is something that one contestant certainly has an advantage in, but in general, this one should prove fascinating. What the competitors go through here is similar to what real firefighters have to do when they prepare for the job.

As someone who has visited one of these facilities before, we can tell you this: All of it is pretty intense and, for at least a few moments, it feels real. To get some more insight, take a look at the full Tough as Nails episode 7 synopsis below:

“Trust Your Gear” – Competitors take on a series of “five alarm” challenges at a firefighter training facility, where they must clear a 60-foot-long section of brush, save a victim from a simulated disaster zone and extinguish a fire before rappelling down from the top of a four-story building, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, August 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

One of the skills that is most required to do a job like this is determination and endurance. You not only have to be able to move quickly, but you have to keep that pace fairly steady throughout. That is not an easy task. You have to be able to handle the heat — and we mean that in more than one way.

Now that we know that the series has been renewed for a season 2 already, that takes away some of the pressure that we’ve got on that. The only thing that now remains is seeing how this show will end, and how everything will wind down. The sad thing now is not having Michelle in the individual competition, since she had a nice underdog run.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to Tough as Nails episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







