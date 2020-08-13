World of Dance finale: Was MDC 3, Oxygen the season 4 winner?







Entering the World of Dance season 4 finale on NBC, we knew there were a number of contenders. Yet, who won in the end?

Entering this episode, there were four very different sort of dance acts still in the running. Think in terms of salsa pair, Jefferson y Adrianita, contemporary group Oxygen, trio Géometrié Variable, and then the contemporary trio MDC 3. It’s hard to really pinpoint who exactly would be the favorite among the four, though we’d say that what MDC 3 did with their storytelling for a lot of the season was nothing short of stellar.

This is what makes World of Dance a pretty hard show to judge from the outside looking in — the differences between the performers are so minute, and even more so if you are an average person who doesn’t come into the show with some huge plethora of experience pertaining to dance technique. It’s all subjective really.

In the end, though, the winner was … MDC 3! The trio with their impeccable technique managed to pull this off and have a ton to be proud of. They are one of the best dance groups that we’ve seen, but what is perhaps the most impressive about them is their ability to tell stories through movement. It is such a difficult thing to do, but they manage to do that and showcase the real power of what dance can do.

What is so great about them, as well, is that they should be able to take this act and expand it into all sorts of different forms moving forward. It’s universal and there are so many different ways that you can express yourself through it. Maybe we’re just really partial to contemporary, but we’re more than happy to see them win.

