America’s Got Talent: Did Dunkin’ Save help Brett Loudermilk, Feng E?







Today marks the first America’s Got Talent results show of the season, and it is fair to say that we were very-much excited to see it. How would America decide who to save? We knew that Archie Williams would be more than fine, but there are some question marks that are out there elsewhere.

Let’s start with the Dunkin’ Save — Feng-E, Double Dragon, and Brett Loudermilk were all up for it. What would America decide when the dust settles? On the surface, it felt like Brett would be the most memorable contestant of the group. Yet, Feng-E has a ton of talent and Double Dragon provides a lot of great camp entertainment. The truth here is that America does almost always favor singers, and that could help Double Dragon. Yet, their brand of singing could end up being rather polarizing.

Acts declared safe – Archie Williams, of course, was the first act officially heading to the semifinals. Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia each also advanced, which is another reminder that more than anything else, America really loves singers.

Dunkin’ Save – Brett is moving forward! Entertainment-wise, we see no issue with this at all. Yet, we don’t know ho Michael Yo and Bello/Annaliese Nock were not even considered to be a part of this.

Judges’ Choice – Feng-E is incredibly talented and we would’ve picked him, but for some inexplicable reason, Double Dragon was put through to the next round.

What did you think about the latest America’s Got Talent results?

