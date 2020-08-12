American Ninja Warrior season 12 premiere date confirmed by NBC







American Ninja Warrior season 12 is one of the few major network shows to film an entire season during the health crisis. Not only that, but you’re going to have a chance to see it pretty soon.

Today, NBC confirmed that come Monday, September 7, the reality TV staple is going to be premiering with a special two-hour episode starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The entirety of this season was filmed in St. Louis at the Dome of America’s Center, and it’s going to be shorter than the average season with just eight episodes. Still, the network will make the most of the programming that they have.

If you missed the news earlier today, American Ninja Warrior is going to hold the NBC timeslot while the network waits for The Voice season 19 to premiere. Ninja Warrior typically premieres a little bit earlier in the summer, but admittedly we’re just happy to get the show at all in any capacity. It will likely run through the months of September and October and that will be it.

In general, we don’t think that the entirety of the show is going to be all that different from what we’ve seen in the past. This is a show about incredible athletic feats, while there is also some great hosting and analysis of what it takes in order to be a proper competitor. We’re sure that there will be a little bit more in the way of video footage that starts to come online as we get a little bit closer to the show coming on the air.

If the show comes back for another season next year, let’s go ahead and hope that it can return to the standard timeslot we’ve seen in the past.

