The 100 season 7 episode 12 spoilers: ‘The Stranger’ & something new







Want to know more of what lies ahead on The 100 season 7 episode 12? It starts with the oh-so-mysterious title of “The Stranger.” If that doesn’t make you think that some unusual things are coming, what will? this is a season stuffed full of mystery, and The CW isn’t willing too disclose too much about some of the events of this episode in advance.

Instead, what we have here is simply The 100 season 7 episode 12 synopsis below:

NEW DAY – It’s a new day in Sanctum. Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Echo (Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe. Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#712). Original airdate 8/19/2020.

Let’s say this, at least — we’re intrigued about the prospect of seeing an interesting face-off with Octavia, Clarke, Raven, and Echo at the center of it. Here are four powerful people doing what they can to take on a specific adversary. We’d say that this is currently the calm before the storm, but that would be suggesting that we’re currently in a calm. That isn’t exactly the case. Things are chaotic, and there are going to be more battles and surprises as we inch a little bit closer to the end.

Here is where we will go ahead and make a familiar refrain clear: As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, our hope is that we’ll see some more of all of our heroes in the same place. After all, isn’t that something we’ve all been waiting to see for the bulk of the season? We like to imagine so…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







