The Voice season 19 premiere date delayed, could still air this fall







The Voice season 19 is still coming to NBC, but you may have to wait a little while longer in order to see it.

According to a new report from Deadline, the singing competition is not going to be ready for its typical late September start date. That is something that the network may have been hoping for at some point, but as you know a lot of stuff in the world today is being pushed around because of the global health crisis. There is still a hope that it can air with coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, but it may not be until later in the fall.

Ultimately, this shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise and honestly, we’re fine with a substantial delay if it means that everyone is safe and that the show can end up looking and feeling a little bit closer to what viewers know and love about it. The Voice, like so many other shows out there, relies heavily on escapism. Viewers like to watch because they can pretend, even for a split second, that they are somewhere else. That’s probably one of the reasons why some of the at-home shows struggled to generate strong ratings; in the end, there wasn’t a whole lot of distraction there from what else was going on in the world.

Let’s hope, when the show premieres, for a wide array of excellent talent!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Voice season 19?

Are you bummed out at all by the delay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some other news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

