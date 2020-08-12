Tough as Nails renewed for season 2; see Phil Keoghan announcement







We’re right in the middle of Tough as Nails season 1 and yet, we’re already getting a good sense of the long-term future.

Today, CBS confirmed with a video message from host/executive producer Phil Keoghan that the reality competition show is going to be back for more. We hardly consider this to be much of a surprise when you look at some of the numbers so far. Tough as Nails has generated solid live+same-day ratings on the network this summer, and there is a clear hope that the show can expand its audience further following new episodes of Big Brother moving forward. This is a show that probably was expected to air after the reality TV staple most of the summer, but with Big Brother delayed due to the global health crisis, it’s only just started to reap some of the benefits.

For those who haven’t had a chance to see Tough as Nails so far, what we’ve really appreciated it about it the most is the casting. It’s been a golden opportunity to actually see people from different walks of life and one common thread uniting them: Hard work. They’ve tackled a lot of taxing physical and mental challenges, while learning along the way to work better and better as a team. It’s also somewhat unique in its format in that the entire cast sticks around the full season, and they can all continue to earn money.

This is a feel-good summer show that also still pushes the contestants to the limit. Now that Keoghan and his team have seen what worked the best from season 1, they can work in order to ensure those elements shine even more in season 2. Fingers crossed that we’ll have a chance to see that on the air in 2021.

