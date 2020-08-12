The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Clare Crawley still at filming site?







The Bachelorette has been at the center of so much chaos and confusion over the past several weeks, and we don’t get a sense that this is changing. Why is that? Just think about the fact that Clare Crawley is still at the show’s Palm Springs area filming location.

According to a new report over at Entertainment Tonight, Clare was spotted at the resort the show is using. Does that mean that she is still a part of the season? Not necessary, but producers are clearly keeping her around for some particular reason.

Want some more insight when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our full series playlist. We’ll have more news throughout this season…

At the moment, we do know this: The rumors aren’t slowing down. The general consensus seems to be that Clare’s journey to find love ended earlier than expected, largely because she discovered early on who she wanted to be with. Whether or not this is accurate will be explored further when the series actually does premiere a little bit later on in the fall.

Meanwhile, it also does seem like Tayshia Adams has been brought in to be the Bachelorette for the second half of the season. There have been other people from the franchise spotted at the location, but it seems as though these are cameos designed mostly to just give the show a little bit of nostalgia. They’ve made this franchise into a little bit more of a community environment, and even if Tayshia is the only lead at the time her part of the show is airing, there could be a vibe similar to Bachelor in Paradise given that it is one singular location.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







