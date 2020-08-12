America’s Got Talent ratings fall further with first season 15 live show







The latest America’s Got Talent ratings are in for Tuesday night’s new episode, and there was quite a bit to take away from it. Unfortunately for NBC, we can’t say that it is exactly good news.

Overall, this new episode generated a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, its lowest of the season, and over 6.6 million viewers. This season is to date down 20% from last season’s numbers, which of course leads to questions as to what is going on here. Are people suddenly turned off by the show’s lineup?

For some more video insight when it comes to America’s Got Talent, be sure to watch our reaction to last night below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist for more.

Well, we think in general a lot of it has to do with scheduling, and the weird hiatuses in the middle of this season hurt it dramatically. The same goes for the pandemic in general. Viewers, based on the numbers we’re seeing, are looking for something that is a genuine escape from what’s going on in the world. This show tried to create an environment that was as close to its typical format as possible, as there were many acts who performed in-person in front of the judges. Yet, there is no mistaking that we are in a new normal where social-distancing was required and the health crisis made it impossible for some acts to travel to location. There were also some changes to the lineup leading up to the show itself.

We’ll see what happens in the weeks to come but for now, it doesn’t seem like anyone on this season is necessarily generating a lot of buzz … or serving as a ratings slam dunk.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent now

What do you think is going on with the America’s Got Talent season 15 ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







