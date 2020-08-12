America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams sings ‘Love’s in Need of Love Today’







Entering America’s Got Talent season 15, it was clear from the get-go that Archie Williams was one of the favorites to win the whole competition.

Throughout his first performance, so much of it was told amidst the backdrop of his story. Archie spent decades of his life behind bars for a crime that he did not commit and through this show, he has a chance to showcase precisely what he can do. The first performance was to the classic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” We knew he’d pick another song with emotional significance tonight, but what would it be?

His song choice tonight was “Love’s in Need of Love Today,” a classic song for Stevie Wonder and George Michael. It does suit him vocally, and while there was a slightly rocky start to the performance, he eventually found his footing and delivered something that is going to make a lot of people feel deeply moved. There’s an old-soul quality about him, and you can see in the way he sings just how much this opportunity means to him.

Do we think that Archie is going to move forward to the next round? At the moment, that feels more or less inevitable. His story is so powerful, and we think that it’s going to ring true to a lot of people especially amidst the calls for social justice and reform across the country. He has to be a favorite to win this whole season.

