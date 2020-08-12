SWAT season 4: See Shemar Moore back on CBS series’ set







For those of you who aren’t aware, SWAT is one of the first shows that is coming back to work during the global health crisis. The cast and crew are using a number of safety precautions on set, while also trying to tell stories that are important and topical.

In the post below for Shemar Moore’s official Instagram, you can see a first look at the actor back on set as Hondo, complete with his uniform and also a face mask. It remains to be seen if the character sports the mask on the show, but it would make sense if he did. Given that SWAT as a series has been long about trying to tackle current events and make them into something meaningful, why wouldn’t the writers want to bring something like that here? The story for the premiere could be about how these particular officers are working during a pandemic, and how they are working continuously to ensure that they can tackle all of the different issues that are thrown at them. We also expect social justice to be a big theme in this season, as well.

So long as SWAT can maintain the current production schedule that it has, we have an easy time imagining that it will be out on CBS this fall. It’s currently slated to air Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it follow The Amazing Race and then SEAL Team. We’ll be waiting in order to see Survivor for a while.

