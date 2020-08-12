Where is Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent live show #1 tonight?







Wondering where Simon Cowell is when it comes to tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode? Consider this article your source for info.

At the start of the episode, host Terry Crews noted that Simon would not be present in the studio due to an accident that he suffered. The show didn’t get into specifics, but we know that over the weekend the judge/executive producer needed to have surgery after an electric back accident. He reportedly broke some bones in his back and it may take him a little bit of time in order to recover.

Luckily, the show had a worthy replacement waiting in the wings in Kelly Clarkson, who also has some history working with Cowell already — the two were together on the first season of American Idol. Remember here that Kelly also serves as a coach on another NBC show in The Voice. She seemed to be there, even if she hasn’t had a chance to spend time with any of these acts going into the performances tonight. (AGT itself is operating in a unique way tonight, utilizing a wide array of different locations at Universal Studios Hollywood and working in order to ensure safety.)

At the moment, it does remain to be seen as to whether or not we’re going to have a chance to see Simon on the show again next week — fingers crossed. Above all else, we hope that he recovers without a problem.

