Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph reacts to Kamala Harris – VP pick







This afternoon, the big news was confirmed that Kamala Harris was selected to be the running mate for Joe Biden. How is this big news when it comes to Maya Rudolph? Well, the comedic icon portrays her wonderfully on Saturday Night Live, and this means more than likely that we’ll be seeing more of her on the show coming up.

In what was certainly fortuitous timing, Rudolph was actually doing a Zoom interview with Entertainment Weekly at the time of the news coming out — and she was able to react to the possibility of a return in real time:

“I love going to the show any excuse I can get…I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there. Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can’t believe that I got to work there, and I can’t believe that it’s my family still … I’m so thrilled that I got to go back. It’s my favorite place to play.”

We have to imagine that in the event that Rudolph isn’t able to be present in New York, she could do something remotely in Los Angeles — we’ve certainly seen SNL try to make it work before. Why not go ahead and try to do something similar now? The show does need to figure out a consistent choice to play Joe Biden, as well, as they have cycled through so many different people over time with Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson being the two most memorable ones. (We personally have a soft spot for Sudeikis’ version, but no doubt Woody did a great job.)

There are plans for new Saturday Night Live episodes this fall, but it remains to be seen if we’re going to be seeing performances in-studio or strictly via remote setting.

