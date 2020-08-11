Lucifer season 5: See a new Chloe, Maze tease in gif form







We know that Lucifer season 5 is going to be premiere on Netflix a little bit later this month … and there’s a lot to be excited about! We know that plenty of people are more than aware of this and excited already, but still.

One of the things that is making our anticipation grow for this season is simply getting to see a wide array of different teases courtesy of the show’s official Twitter account. Take, for example, the latest one that we’ve got below. This one features Chloe and Maze together, both seemingly trying to sit in the same chair, drinks in hand. Based on the outfits that they are wearing and the promotional photo above, this is from the first episode of the season.

So what is going on here? An easy conclusion to draw is that Chloe may be struggling without Lucifer around and Maze could be trying to cheer her up … but that may just be one read on the situation. They could be undercover, or something else could be happening that is hard to predict.

In general, though, there is one thing that we are fairly confident in as we enter the new season: The absence of Lucifer Morningstar will have an impact. We know that he is in Hell right now, but how long is he going to be there? How is Michael going to come in and try to wreck the world? We assume that the character will be back over the first few weeks of the season, but we know what happens with assumptions sometimes…

