The Flash season 7: New poster features Barry Allen front and center







For everyone excited for The Flash season 7, we do have a new poster leading into the upcoming DC FanDome event.

If you look below, you can see a new image from The CW that puts the character of Barry front and center! Much like the poster that we’ve seen already of Iris, what we like about this is that this is really molding together the comic-book origins of the character and then also where we are in the present. Even though The Flash won’t be airing new episodes in 2021, you may as well try to promote the series to the best of your ability now. That is, after all, the best way to ensure that there are viewers still there.

When The Flash does eventually premiere, it’s going to kick things off with a storyline that is all about Eva and wrapping up what we saw with the new Mirror Master. After that, we’re going to have a chance to transition over into everything that was originally planned for season 7. That means likely a new Big Bad and some more mysteries along the way. It remains to be seen if the global health crisis is going to change anything story-wise, but for the time being that is something that we’re going to need to prepare for. Expect new villains, different twists, and plenty of surprises.

Of course, we imagine that a few major details will be presented at FanDome soon. Given that filming has not started yet and more than likely won’t for weeks, there’s not going to be any footage to show off. We’re just happy that the series will be back, and we’re crossing our fingers for a safe and fantastic production.

Oh, and of course we’re hoping for more posters, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you want to see the most when it comes to The Flash season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news surrounding the entire Arrowverse.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







