The Blacklist: Looking back with season 7 featurettes, bloopers







We know that the wait for new episodes of The Blacklist is a long one. We haven’t had new episodes since the spring, and it may be some time still until the show actually comes back.

So, while you wait, why not check out some new fun stuff behind the scenes? This is where the videos below come into play. They each are bonus features in the series’ season 7 DVD collection, which comes out tomorrow. It begins with a discussion about how the producers and cast put together the animated portion of the season finale — it’s a similar discussion in that way to what we saw at the San Diego Comic-Con panel recently, but you do get to hear from someone in Megan Boone who was not present at that event.

Meanwhile, the second video is a portion of the blooper reel courtesy of TV Guide. These videos are a great reminder that amidst the long hours and challenging scripts, there are moments where the actors can laugh at themselves and have a great time.

Hopefully, The Blacklist season 8 can kick off production in the weeks to come, which could mean that we could have episodes a little bit later this fall. It’s far too early to tell what the show is going to look like, but rest assured that we’re excited for whatever the next chapter will be.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist moving forward?

Do these videos help to put a smile on your face in the interim? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

You have plans with Red next Tuesday, August 11, when Season 7 of #TheBlacklist is released on DVD and Blu-ray. Order your copy today for extras and an in-depth look at this season's finale. https://t.co/JUfCEY7WPb pic.twitter.com/8HcSRJvBa6 — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) August 4, 2020

