Saturday Night Live: MacGruber coming to Peacock as original series







There is going to be a little bit more of a Saturday Night Live presence than ever before on Peacock — but this time around, this comes courtesy of MacGruber!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that Will Forte will write, executive producer, and star in an original series based on the character. Per an official Variety logline, the story will start with the character, “America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot, being released from prison after rotting in there for over a decade. His new mission will be to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.” This is going to be crazy, but isn’t that the essence of MacGruber more than anything else?

John Solomon and Jorma Taccone are also going to be executive producers on the new series, and of course SNL’s own Lorne Michaels is involved behind the scenes.

Honestly, we’d be shocked if this is the last adaptation of a popular SNL character for the streaming service, mostly because it feels like there is so much fertile ground here that could be explored at just about any given moment. There are also so many fantastic characters that could work in this format. The problem with feature films for SNL characters (which haven’t always been successful) is that you’re stretching a five-minute sketch into something 100 minutes long. It’s a little more feasible to do it for thirty minutes or even an hour.

