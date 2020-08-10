Stargirl season 2: More surprise characters are coming







Stargirl season 2 is going to be coming to The CW (hopefully) at some point in 2021, and there are a few things we know about it now. Go ahead and thank the season 1 finale for that.

For starters, let’s talk about villains — Eclipso was strongly hinted at thanks to Cindy’s discovery close to the end of the episode. Meanwhile, clues about the Shade were first discussed earlier on in the season. The finale simply served as a means of confirming them further. These two characters should have a prominent role here, and they may not be the only foes coming. We know from season 1 that this show has zero problem throwing a lot of villains and heroes up against a given wall.

For more check out some of what showrunner Geoff Johns had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains in the books, and he’s somebody who in the comics actually killed Beth Chapel and Yolanda Montez — and they never came back, until recently. They were dead before I ever got into comics in the ’90s, but I brought them back at the end of Doomsday Clock. Eclipso is a really interesting character because he embodies darkness and corruption. The Shade, we obviously set up. And there are more [characters] and other surprises we haven’t even hinted at yet for Season 2.

Obviously, one of the big question marks we have relates to the presence of Starman, who turned up at the very end of the episode. Is that really him? Is he alive? That’s something that we’re hoping to get a better sense of in the early going. We don’t think that he was brought back to just leave him away from Blue Valley forever.

