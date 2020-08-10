





Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 is an installment that carried with it big moments aplenty, whether it be Beth presenting John with an offer to sell the ranch or Rip learning that Walker wasn’t exactly sent off to the “train station.”

Yet, there’s one other big cliffhanger that hasn’t quite been addressed as of yet, and that is the status of two Bunkhouse characters in Teeter and Colby. Are they still alive after the trampling they got in the water? They thought they were getting a skinny-dipping session in, only to receive some unwelcome visitors who wanted to send John a “message.”

Alas, we can’t tell you for certain these two characters’ fate — though we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best. Would they really be able to send a message if they’re dead? Also, these two clearly have a lot more story to tell. In the video below, you can see Jennifer Landon and Denim Richards (who play Teeter and Colby, respectively) talking through some of what they had to tackle in order to film this scene. It was a lot of recreation and collaboration, especially since there were stunt performers and multiple sets involved, including at one point a tank set up for the underwater scenes. This was meant to be an incident that appeared violent on-screen, and one that also still asked a lot of big questions as to what the future is going to hold.

Hopefully, Yellowstone isn’t going to make us wait too long and we’ll get some more answers starting on Sunday night.

What moment surprised you the most from Yellowstone season 3 episode 8?

Monica risked her life in "I Killed a Man Today." Here, Kelsey Asbille and the rest of the cast discuss the dangerous operation from the latest episode. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/hsHFfUucuO — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 10, 2020

