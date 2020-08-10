Siesta Key season 3 episode 20 sneak peek: Trouble with Kelsey, Juliette?







Siesta Key season 3 episode 20 is slated to air on MTV tomorrow night, and there is a new source of conflict at the center: Swimwear.

In particular, we’re talking about Kelsey’s frustration with Juliette as she parties the end of 2019 away, right before having a big meeting when it comes to her swimwear line she is trying to launch. Kelsey’s main source of aggravation is that she’s been working to make a similar dream a reality for the past six months, whereas Juliette only decided to pursue the same idea recently. she’s got a big meeting that Kelsey would seemingly love to have, and if Kelsey were in her shoes, she would be spending the night preparing as opposed to partying.

Is this tension the sort of thing that could damage their relationship for good? It’s definitely something that could, depending on how the two work in order to talk these things over. Kelsey will have to relay how she is feeling at some point — it’s either that or this tension will just keep building and building until there is some sort of eruption down the road. There are a lot of different emotions that are being crammed in to this situation, and it may not even be about just swimwear.

We’ve mentioned this before here and there, but it is super-strange and surreal to see everyone in this cast welcoming 2020 with open arms. If only they knew what we do now … clearly, things would be in a rather-different place. That’s what will be so interesting if there is more of the show coming. For now, though, we’re interested in just seeing how the drama plays out here … and how this season eventually ends up wrapping.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 20?

Do you think a conversation could fix things? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

Kelsey and Juliette have been inseparable! But, will this swimsuit line tear them apart? See how it goes down TOMORROW on #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/7ESLF7S7S2 — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) August 10, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







