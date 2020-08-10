America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell posts first message after surgery







Over the weekend, the news first broke that America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was forced into emergency surgery after an electric-bike accident in Malibu. While he suffered a break in parts of his back, he is expected to recover fine … though said recovery may take some time. It has already been confirmed that Cowell will not appear in this week’s performance and result show, which are slated to air on NBC starting tomorrow night.

Following the accident, Simon did post a message discussing the situation further on his Twitter:

Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone.

Simon may have just been looking for a way to get some exercise during this health crisis, which is not the easiest thing in the world to do his. His message is simple but effective — read the manual. Also, stay safe. Simon seems to be doing well enough to make a comment at his own expense, and we’re sure that we will see him back on TV before too long. In the meantime, we’re sure that everyone else will be able to handle this situation in his stead. Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum are both longtime judges on the show and even though Sofia Vergara is new, she doesn’t need some guidebook to the live shows. She’ll be more than fine.

As you would expect, we’ll have more news on this situation as it comes out. Remember that if you do want to get some more insight on the performance show tomorrow night, all you have to do is visit the link here.

