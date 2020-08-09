America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams, Roberta Battaglia live show favorites







Who are going to be performing on the America’s Got Talent live shows starting on Tuesday? Eleven different acts are taking the stage, and we’d say that there is a clear hierarchy when it comes to how some of them will fare.

Before we start to get to the favorites, let’s go ahead and dish out the overall lineup itself: “Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria.”

Out of this group in particular, we do think that there are five standouts from the pack. Take a look at them below, and be sure to watch our latest show coverage at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our series playlist. We’ll have further updates there soon enough.

Archie Williams – By far, he has to be considered the favorite to advance through to the semifinals? How can he not be? He probably doesn’t have the best overall voice of the people who are in this performance group, but he definitely does have the strongest story and people are going to want to root for him. There really isn’t any denying that.

Roberta Battaglia – Vocally, we love what she brings to the table — having that Golden Buzzer is another reminder of how great she is. America loves singers, and they love kid singers especially. She’s close to a lock.

Bello and Annalise Nock – They’re the real wild card of the group, given that AGT barely focused on them at all during the audition rounds. Yet, they should be familiar to show audiences and what the two of them do together is extraordinary, to put it mildly.

Shaquira McGrath – Another singer — this show has a lot of great one, and country music is in particular popular with viewers. We’re reasonably optimistic that she will move forward.

Michael Yo – The comedian is absolutely funny, but he also has a new layer to his story after contracting the virus and going through a near-death experience shortly after his audition.

