Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 1 Veto Ceremony results







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we knew we were going to have a momentous occasion. After all, this was the first Veto Ceremony of the season! We weren’t expecting any big surprises happening during it, but this was still a point of curiosity seeing if there would be any drama after the fact.

Entering the ceremony, it was fairly clear what was going to happen. Head of Household Cody wouldn’t have an opportunity to name a replacement nominee, mostly because Enzo had no interest in playing the Power of Veto at all. There was never any serious discussion about him using it, so it really wasn’t something that anyone else in the house had to worry about.

Now that the ceremony is over, we can reiterate once more that Enzo did not use it and we are looking at a choice between Kevin and Keesha. One of them is going to be evicted from the show this Thursday, and if we had to guess, we would probably point a little bit more in the direction of Keesha. It seems like she faces a bigger uphill battle with the house putting her in the same category as Janelle and Kaysar. The two of them are pretty clearly the bigger outsiders in the house right now, and unless they’re able to grab an upcoming Head of Household, there is a good chance that they could be in some trouble.

