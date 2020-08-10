The Chi season 3 episode 9 promo: Is Ronnie leaving the city?







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on The Chi season 3 episode 9? It looks like there are all sorts of questions that are going to be raised. Take, for example, the future of Ronnie, who may be contemplating over whether or not he really wants to stick around in Chicago in the long-term.

On the surface, we can understand easily why someone like Ronnie would want to leave. Think about it like this — he’s a guy who has gone through a lot, battled a good many demons, and is now seeing if he can make it through to the other side in one piece. We’re not sure that he is capable of full redemption; a lot of viewers won’t feel positive about him, and that is regardless of whatever happened with him fighting to save Kiesha.

Of course, regardless of whatever happens to Ronnie, it does seem like a certain part of the church community is going to recognize him. That is going to be a part of this episode, and the overall arc of this character. Given that episode 9 is the penultimate one, we think that some big decisions are going to be made. After all, they have to be in order to really make this story deliver.

So what else is going down? The preview also makes it abundantly clear that Dom and Emmett’s relationship could be highlighted or revealed in a way that it simply hasn’t been so far. We know that the two of them are moving forward in their big opening plan, but their personal bond could end up throwing a few curveballs into the mix. This is one of those times where a lot of secrets are going to be blown open, but be prepared for that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







