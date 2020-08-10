Fargo season 4 premiere date revealed (finally!) at FX







We know that a lot of people out there have been waiting for a Fargo season 4 premiere date for a long time — and for good reason. It’s a beloved franchise, there have been delays already, and there is enthusiasm aplenty surrounding the casting of Chris Rock on the show.

Now, we can go ahead and finally hand down those details. FX announced today that the latest batch of episodes are going to be premiering on Sunday, September 27 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. They will be available the next day courtesy of FX on Hulu. In addition to Rock, the cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman and Timothy Olyphant.

So what’s going to happen in terms of the season overall? We’ll go ahead and give you a small tease of it now courtesy of the press release:

In 1950 Kansas City, two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.

When Donatello dies in the hospital following a routine surgery, the tenuous truce is threatened. Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) takes up his father’s mantle, but his efforts to stabilize the organization are undermined by his brother, Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito), who has joined the family in Kansas City after building a reputation for ruthlessness in Italy. The other Fadda men – including Ebal Violante (Francesco Acquaroli), Constant Calamita (Gaetano Bruno) and Antoon Dumini (Sean Fortunato) – must decide where their loyalties lie. Amongst the turmoil, Patrick “Rabbi” Milligan (Ben Whishaw), a man who once betrayed his own family to serve the Italians, watches carefully to ensure his survival.

Obviously, bringing on board Rock, known as a comic actor, for a lead role is a big risk. Yet, we’ve seen him in enough dramatic stuff over the years to know that he’s more than capable of taking this on. Fingers crossed the show is worth the wait!

