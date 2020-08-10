Outlander season 6: Watch full Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan panel now







Just in case some of you did not get a chance to check out the Outlander season 6 PaleyFest panel this weekend, now you can do so — and for free!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can check out cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin alongside executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts and author Diana Gabaldon discuss all things related to the show. There are some fun stories interspersed throughout, including some anecdotes on filming, how they are all handling quarantine, and of course a look towards the future.

If you are coming into this video expecting some huge, mind-bending information about the future of the series, you should know that you’re not going to get that. Yet, there are a few teases about season 6, which could be premiering at some point in 2021. This is a season that will show characters working to overcome trauma, and also start to realize more of their full potential in this particular climate. The Revolutionary War is coming and through this season, we’re going to see how the knowledge of the future impacts the past.

Of course, we also know that there are some other time-travelers out there as well. Given his role in the finale, it makes sense that Wendigo shows up once more…

Enjoy the panel! Hopefully, it helps to get your Monday off to a great start.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

