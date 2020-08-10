Yellowstone season 3 episode 8: Will John Dutton sell the ranch?







For much of Yellowstone season 3, there has been a big question when it comes to the future of the ranch: If there will be a future. Market Equities is looming over the property, knowing full well that they have both the money and resources to take it away from John. The question then becomes simply this: Whether or not the Duttons are going to be willing sellers.

At the end of tonight’s episode, we certainly saw something a little bit different: A more vulnerable side of Beth business-wise. We don’t think that she’s defeated per se, but she recognized that there weren’t any better options other than to go ahead and consider the offer. The monetary value here is substantial, and she tried to convince her father of that very thing. If he doesn’t want to go with it, he runs the risk of the entire land being taken from him anyway and sold for pennies on the dollar. She doesn’t see another way and yet still, he’s refusing to give up.

Here is the question that we’re left to wonder now, with all of this in mind: What is the other option going to be? How do these characters move forward? If the whole Market Equities storyline is going to be tied up this season, there really isn’t going to be a lot of time in order to do it. Two episodes, and there’s a lot of work to be done in order to find a Hail Mary.

Still, John’s reluctance to sell the ranch is a big part of what we all love about him — he’s determined and stubborn and set in his ways. He’s not going to let anyone tell him what to do, even if it probably is the right thing for him to listen at times to some of the plans. It may take him some time, but he will scramble to find another option … or at least that’s what we all hope.

