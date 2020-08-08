Yellowstone season 3: Could Roarke story last until season 4?







At the moment, it feels like we’re firmly in the home stretch of Yellowstone season 3. There are only three more installments left until the season is over, but there is so much that needs to be addressed still. Think in terms of Jamie being adopted, the truth about Jamie and Beth’s history coming out, Rip and Beth’s relationship, and then also what’s going on with Roarke and Willa — the primary big bads of the season.

Here’s the thing that we’re left to wonder about at the moment: How long is this story going to last? Are we really going to be seeing Josh Holloway for this season and this season only? The biggest reason we’re left to wonder this is because there is only so much time left in the season, and because of that not a lot of time to wrap up some of these loose ends. If the storyline with Roarke is rushed, is it really going to have that much of an impact?

There is a solid case to be made when it comes to continuing this plot into season 4, given that it would allow for the stakes to be raised and for John to feel some real jeopardy. We don’t want him to lose the ranch — let’s make that clear right now! Yet, at the same time it’s important that there is a little bit of fear that he could end up losing the ranch. That’s something that should drive him and also, Roarke and Willa could threaten some of his kids and make it feel like there are some other consequences that are coming.

Of course, there is also one other thing that you should be concerned about right now: Whether or not the show wants to continue to an “our land is threatened” story for season 4. How often is the show going to continue to hit that point home?

