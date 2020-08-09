NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: How will Fatima fit into larger picture?







Entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 on CBS, it feels clear already that we are going to have more opportunities to see Fatima shine. Medalion Rahimi was promoted to series regular during season 11, and that does mean that she will be able to be featured in a number of stories in a way that she wasn’t before.

Of course, the question here is rather simple: What sort of stories will these be? How can she be implemented into the story? Well, within this piece we do have a number of different ideas…

1. Where does she fit in with the team? – We do think that this is an important one for a number of different reasons. There’s no one distinctive partner for her on the team, and she often fills in when other people are away. We’d like to see her have more of a specific purpose and a chance to slide in to a particular role.

2. More backstory – Can we see more of her life outside of work, or at least more in terms of why she has become the person she is? There’s a lot of fun stuff that the writers could explore here and it could give some great personal insight. That’s the same thing that we want for all of the characters, but at least with some of the other people you do have a better sense of who they’ve been alongside who they are.

3. Of course, more action sequences – Fatima is awesome in the field — hence, why we probably want to see more of it coming up. She’s got a fighting style that is different and unique, and we want to see that showcased … if possible, anyway. We know that the global health crisis does come with its own limitations.

4. Specific moments with Hetty – It goes without saying that we want this for everyone, but it’d be nice to have a few more moments for Rahimi and Linda Hunt specifically. Ultimately, there’s a chance to explore something fresh here, and that is always something we look forward to.

