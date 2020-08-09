Simon Cowell to miss first America’s Got Talent live show after surgery







Based on the news that we heard earlier today, the following news is not going to be a surprise in the slightest: Simon Cowell will not be on the next America’s Got Talent live show.

According to a new report from TVLine, the show’s executive producer and judge is going to take this week’s performance and results show off in order to recover from emergency back surgery. Earlier today, the news was first reported that Cowell suffered injuries after an accident on an electric bicycle in Malibu.

All signs point to Simon being able to recover from his surgery, but it’s certainly something that is going to take him a little bit of time. Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum could be able to handle judging duties just fine, and in the event that NBC wants to bring a guest judge on board, they certainly could. After all, remember that Eric Stonestreet has already been a guest judge at various points this season after Heidi Klum was ill.

Is it going to be weird watching America’s Got Talent without Simon as a part of the panel? Sure, at least for this modern era. Yet, the show must go on, and we feel confident that a lot of the other performers are going to bring the very best of what they have to the table here. After all, they’re going to want to deliver something awesome. This has been a very unusual year for the show, but we’re sure that everyone will give this their best in order to entertain people struggling right now.

Of course, we will continue to wish Simon the best as he works to continue his recovery. (Photo: NBC.)

