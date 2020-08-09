America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell injures back in bike accident







A scary situation unfolded recently for America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, and in all honesty, he’s lucky to not be in even worse shape.

According to a new report from People Magazine, Simon suffered a number of injuries following an electric bike accident in Malibu. Here is some of what a source had to say about the incident and his recovery:

“Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back … He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad but he’s also been told he was lucky.”

We imagine that this is going to be an injury that requires a certain period of recovery, so we would go ahead and say to not expect her to turn around and be 100% better immediately. His status for Tuesday’s show, the first live show of the season, remains to be seen. We’re sure that the judges can more than hold their own without them; after all, Howie Mandel has been a part of that judging panel longer than Simon has, and he and Heidi Klum both have a significant amount of hosting experience. (They’re not even required to do that for the time being.)

This season of America’s Got Talent has certainly had plenty of twists and turns already, with the bulk of them stemming from the global health crisis that has led to significant production changes across the board.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope that Simon has a speedy recovery!

