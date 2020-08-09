Endeavour season 7 episode 2 spoilers: A familiar face turns up







Following tonight’s premiere on PBS, are you prepared to get more news on Endeavour season 7 episode 2? For starters, know this: There are many more exciting things coming for Endeavour Morse and many other characters.

While we know that these shows don’t exactly have some super-long seasons, but they tend to pack a lot of interesting mysteries within. Each episode is almost a movie in its own right, complete with an array of twists, turns, and surprises. This particular one is going to move Morse and Thursday to an interesting place following the early part of their investigation. This feels on the surface to be a classic case of one of those episodes that starts in one place, only to then end up venturing somewhere totally different. Rest assured that this is going to be an installment stuffed full of excitement — but also a little bit of shock value.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Endeavour season 7 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

A clash between two rival gangs results in tragedy. Initial investigations lead Morse and Thursday to the door of a familiar face. Tragedy strikes a second time when a restaurant’s customer disappears.

Enjoy this episode for what it is, given that there aren’t too many more episodes on the other side of it until the show concludes. Also, we hope that this will give the show your British television fix for a little while — PBS is actually serving as a nice respite right now to a lot of networks who are not airing new episodes for the current health crisis.

At least while you watch, you don’t have to worry about an Endeavour season 8 — that much has already been confirmed by the network.

Related news – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Endeavour season 7 episode 2?

How do you think all of these events are going to move forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







