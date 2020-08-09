Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Wynonna & an ancient enemy







Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 4 carries with it the title of “Afraid.” Just hearing that alone makes us nervous. How can it not? (Then again, a lot of the episode titles for this show can produce that effect.) We are already seeing Wynonna and some other characters find themselves in a very different world after being gone from it for so long. Basically, what it has done is allow for an enormous reset, one where wheres find themselves finding different challenges and having them in a place where they don’t know what they are up against.

When it comes to what Wynonna is specifically up against at this very moment, let’s just go ahead and say this: It’s probably going to be ugly. You can get a greater sense of that just by checking out the full Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

Wynonna faces down an ancient enemy as Waverly and Nicole search for help.

Aren’t ancient enemies sometimes the worst enemies? Well, if nothing else what we know about them is that they’ve got a rather unique skill set. They’re able to inflict problems that no one else can properly predict. It’s a good thing that Waverly and Nicole are off somewhere looking for some assistance, given that there is a chance a lot of these characters are going to need it before we get to the end of the season.

Here is the one big of bad news that we do have to mention — we have already hit the halfway point of the first half of this season! We’re honestly as surprised as anyone to be here already, but doesn’t time just have a tendency to fly by with this show? We tend to think so anyway.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp, including further insight all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







