The Bachelorette: Will Clare, Tayshia Adams change delay premiere?







In case you haven’t heard the news yet, it looks as though Clare Crawley’s time as The Bachelorette is over. Yet, that doesn’t mean as though the series itself is going to shut down early! Tayshia Adams has been brought in to be the new lead, and it seems like the series is still progressing forward at its Palm Springs-area resort.

Before all of the craziness happened (Clare, per rumors, left because she already knew who she wanted to be with), the series was set to premiere this fall, likely as early as September. Will that likely still be the case?

For some more news on The Bachelorette in video form, check out the latest headlines and rumors below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news when it comes to the series.

In a word, yes. We have a hard time thinking that ABC is going to delay The Bachelorette because of some of these changes, and there are a number of different reasons for it. For starters, the network desperately needs as much programming as possible, so it makes a good bit of sense for them to get this on the air. Also, they still have time (think in terms of a month and a half), and this isn’t a show that requires a super-long post-production period.

Just think of things this way: The Bachelorette often premieres while production is wrapping up. There’s plenty of time, even with the unforeseen changes, to still work everything out. We’ll probably have some more teases all about it over the coming weeks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Bachelorette

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the next season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







