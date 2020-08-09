The Chi season 3 episode 8: The Kiesha ghost story







From the moment that we first tuned in to The Chi season 3 episode 8 on Showtime this weekend, one thing was clear: Kiesha’s recovery would be center stage. Or, at least the hope of recovery.

This proved to be a powerful, devastating hour of television, one that revolved around whether or not she would find a way to cope. It wasn’t easy, and she’s far from out of the woods. Most of the episode was spent with her around her family, struggling to come to grips with anything around her. Everyone close to her wanted to help her but, in the end, nobody quite knew how. Kevin found himself trapped, there were arguments aplenty, and Kiesha would lock herself in the bathroom and run the shower while listening in.

The hardest thing that she struggled with was what she did in self-defense. Killing someone is an act that does hang heavily on her. It was Ronnie, of all people, who was able to speak to her and on some level, help her to recognize what was going on with her. Maybe that has to do with him killing someone himself and understand what it’s like. He made it clear that it never leaves you and that is something that Kiesha has to learn to live with.

Was her burning her old clothes a sign that she is moving forward? You can view it like that if you want, but no matter what she thinks, her old clothes don’t mean she deserved to be attacked. She didn’t deserve any of what happened to her.

As we come out of this episode, the good news is that Kiesha is inching closer to the outside world again. Maybe she’ll get help. Other stories will take center stage again, but it was rather important this one felt small and isolated, almost like a well-performed personal stage play. It was in that sense, The Chi at its best.

