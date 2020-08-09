The Chi season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale







Do you want to get a good sense of what’s coming on The Chi season 3 episode 9 when it arrives on Showtime next week? Well, let’s just say that there’s a lot of big stuff around the corner — it has to be when you consider the fact that the season finale is coming very much soon. It’s going to be hard for this show to top what we’ve seen so far, but rest assured that they are going to try.

As for what the focal point of this particular episode will be, it seems like some of it is going to revolve around that idea of redemption. Is it possible for someone like Ronnie to make up for the past? After what he did helping Kiesha, we know this conversation is going to be happening. Yet, here’s the thing about good deeds — they don’t necessarily just rule out every single bad deed that you’ve ever done. Those are things you still have to be accountable for, and we’ll see some of that debate transpire over the course of this episode. Ronnie’s possible turnaround could be a focal point through at least the end of this season.

Meanwhile, there are some other ambitious storylines elsewhere as Emmett and Dom are going to try to make their new venture work — which could be exciting for the two of them, though there is also that chance it could all fall apart. This is The Chi. They do love to throw those little twists at you so you gotta be prepared for them.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Chi season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

Ronnie is praised by his church community, while others won’t let him forget his mistakes. Emmett and Dom prepare for their grand opening. Kevin tries to balance his relationships with his obligations.

Let’s also hope that this episode generates enough chatter that we get a season 4 — after all, we’re still waiting for potential renewal news!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







