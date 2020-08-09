The Alienist season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at TNT? The latest







Is The Alienist renewed for a season 3, or is this something that you should at least expect to see transpire? Within this article, we’ve got more information on that very subject.

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way — for the time being, there is no official word on the future of the Dakota Fanning series. In a lot of ways, there was never a guarantee that we’d get a season 2. There was a long wait between seasons, and the idea of the show seems to be to follow along the source material. While there may be a similar cast for seasons 1 and 2, in a lot of ways they’re self-contained as separate mysteries. That’s something we expect to see more of in the event that a season 3 does happen.

So what is TNT going to look at when determining if there is going to be another season? We’re sure that they will start things off here by taking a closer look at the ratings. They’re down dramatically in terms of live numbers from season 1, but consider the fact that more and more viewers are watching television after the fact. Streaming and DVR matters here are significantly important to the future of any show, especially in 2020 since a lot of viewers are not altogether interested in watching things when they’re on.

Then, there is the subject of waiting for more source material to adapt. Something more could be in the works, but this is going to be likely a wait-and-see approach to getting something more happen. Our feeling at the moment is that if there is another season, you are probably going to be waiting until either late 2021 or 2022 to see it happen … or even later than that. This is gonna take a LOT of time…

