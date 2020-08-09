A Suitable Boy episode 4 spoilers: Competition for Lata grows







As you prepare for A Suitable Boy episode 4 coming up on BBC One next week, the love story of Lata is going to keep changing.

What are we seeing with this show can be described in rather simple terms: A young woman trying to find herself. The problem that she faces is that Lata is continually surrounded by a lot of other people who think that they know what is best for her. That’s why this story is about more than just someone coming of age. It’s also about her trying to find her voice.

For a few more details about episode 4 in particular, be sure to check out the synopsis:

While self-starter Haresh (Namit Das) is preoccupied with finding himself a superior job, competition for Lata’s hand grows when she returns to Brahmpur and Kabir Durrani re-enters her life.

Further complicating matters of the heart, Lata receives a gift with a romantic message hidden within it.

Maan (Ishaan Khatter) returns to Brahmpur, but his long-awaited reunion with Saeeda Bai (Tabu) is short-lived when he inadvertently offends her. When the festivals of Moharram and Dussehra coincide, Maan finds himself at the centre of religious tensions and the threat of violence.

Do we think that Lata’s new gift is going to change things? Well, we can’t say anything with the utmost of confidence on that. The main point of this show is the journey — and with Maan, you’re going to see another side of that. Religion is something that has long been the center of conflict no matter where you are in the world. The content here is going to be real and raw, so you better be prepared for all sorts of emotion when it comes to that. We’ll just see how things play out.

